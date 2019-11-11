× Employee at Metro PCS store accused of stealing money from victim’s PayPal account

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police have charged an 18-year-old employee at a mobile phone retailer in the Harrisburg Mall with unlawful use of a computer after she allegedly sent herself money from a victim’s PayPal account while transferring contacts to the victim’s new phone.

Fransheska Vega, 18, was charged after an investigation of the Oct. 25 incident, which occurred at a Metro PCS store at the mall, police say.

According to police, the victim visited the store to buy a new phone and gave his old phone to Vega, who was asked to transfer his contacts to the new phone. After his visit to the store, police say, the victim received a notification from his PayPal account stating he had sent $200 to Vega.

The victim did not authorize such a transfer, police say.