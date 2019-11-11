× Guard Brandon Brooks signs 4-year, $54.2 million contract extension with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension with star offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, the team announced Monday.

The deal will reportedly make Brooks the highest-paid guard in the NFL, sources say.

#Eagles have signed G Brandon Brooks to a four-year contract extension through 2024.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Qz8UEdmS3w — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 11, 2019

The #Eagles signed star G Brandon Brooks to a 4-year, $54.2M extension, source said. That makes him the highest paid guard in the league. He gets $30M guaranteed. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2019

Brooks, 30, is in his eighth year in the league. He was a third-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2012, and signed a five-year free agent contract with Philadelphia in 2016. The 6-5, 335-pound right guard has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons with the Eagles, and is in the midst of an incredible comeback from a torn Achillies suffered in last season’s playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. The injury did not cost Brooks a single regular-season snap.

Pro Football Focus graded Brooks as the best offensive linemen in the NFL entering Week 10, the Eagles said in their statement announcing the new deal.

By re-signing Brooks, the Eagles have long-term stability on the offensive line. Center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson are signed through 2021, and left guard Isaac Seumalo is signed through 2022. Left tackle Jason Peters’ contract runs out at the end of this season, but his backup, rookie first-round draft pick Andre Dillard, is signed through 2023.