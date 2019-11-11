HSFF: Getting students ready for life after graduation at Manheim Township High School

Posted 5:30 AM, November 11, 2019, by

MANHEIM, Pa. - In a parternship with Attollo Prep and Manheim Township High School, for now the second year, students can begin to get ready for life after high school with some extra help during their junior and senior years.

FOX43's Bradon Long spoke with students and administrators at Manheim Township High School about the partnership, and the benefits the school and students see not just now, but for years to come.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.