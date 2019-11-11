× Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly kidnapping victim, threatening to shoot family

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after he allegedly forced a victim into a vehicle after threatening to shoot their family if the victim did not leave with him.

Jose Baez Jr., 32, is facing kidnapping, terroistic threats, stalking, and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On November 10 around 4:30 p.m., Columbia Borough Police responded to the 700 block of Plane Street in Columbia for a reported domestic incident in progress.

Authorities found that at about 4:20 p.m., West Hempfield Township Police were called to the 4000 block of Columbia Avenue for a weapons complaint.

It was found that the victim from the Plane Street incident was in a vehicle with Baez.

Police located a pistol in the vehicle and learned from the victim that Baez had threatened that he had both of his guns and would shoot the victim and her brother.

Baez allegedly continued to threaten the victim until they entered the vehicle with him, which they told police they did out of fear for their family’s safety.

Now, Baez will face charges.