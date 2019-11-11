Local hero giving back to other heroes, with free wedding dresses in honor of Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A local bridal boutique in Lancaster County is giving back to Military and first responder brides in honor of Veterans Day.

Tiffany's Bridal Boutique is giving away free wedding gowns, their way of saying thank you for your service.

Tiffany Rupert, the Owner is a veteran herself. She severed in the U.S. Navy from 2004, until 2008 in Sand Diego. She said after 9/11 she really wanted to do something for our country, so she decided to enlist.

Brides who are on active duty, a veteran of the military within the past five years, a first responder -- or marrying someone who is, is eligible to get a free wedding gown at Tiffany's Bridal Boutique.

To sign up for the wedding dress giveaway, you can register online at Brides Across America. You can also call Brides Across America at (978) 470-4817 to schedule an appointment at Tiffany's Bridal Boutique.

The free wedding dress giveaway at Tiffany's Bridal Boutique runs from November 11-13.

Tiffany's Bridal Boutique is located at 1832 N Reading Road, and you can call the boutique at (717) 419-2119.