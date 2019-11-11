× Man facing charges after allegedly kicking, spitting on officers during public drunkenness arrest

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after being arrested for public drunkenness and allegedly kicking and spitting on officers.

Justin Mewis, 35, is facing aggravated assault, and public drunkenness charges for his role in the incident.

On November 8 around 11:00 p.m., police took Mewis into custody for public drunkenness.

Upon arrival at Cumberland County Prison, police say that Mewis began to resist officers, and refused to exit the patrol vehicle while acting violent.

At one point, police say that Mewis intentionally kicked an officer, and later spit on officers.

Now, he is facing charges.