Mild Monday ahead before a cold blast of air arrives later tonight

COLD BLAST COMING: One mild day starts the week before another cold blast of air comes this way! The morning starts with clouds and some sunshine mixed. Morning temperatures begin in the lower to middle 30s for most. The rest of Monday stays very quiet. Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A storm system with the potent burst of cold air behind it arrives and thickens clouds this evening. Around midnight, some rain showers enter the region. As the system exits, rain showers transition to snow showers as temperatures drop through the night, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures plummet into the lower to middle 30s with gusty winds by daybreak. Some lingering morning snow showers quickly clear up during the morning on Tuesday. After that, it’s just breezy and cold through the rest of Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures don’t rise much. They only reach the middle to upper 30s. Wind chill values feel like the 20s! Temperatures plummet as the winds fade across Central PA Tuesday night. Temperatures challenge records for Wednesday morning, with readings dipping into the middle teens to lower 20s. Wednesday is the coldest day so far, with afternoon high temperatures only in the middle to upper 30s. Skies are partly sunny.

SLOWLY RECOVERING: Thursday is still quite chilly, but temperatures do begin to slowly recover. The next system, a very weak one, brings some afternoon clouds. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday is even milder, but still chilly for this time of year. There’s plenty of sunshine, with afternoon highs in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. A backdoor cold front slips in through the evening and the overnight period, and that reinforces cold air for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings plenty of sunshine, but it’s quite cold again for this time of year. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday brings more clouds as we watch a system along the southeast coast drift out to sea along the Mid-Atlantic. It should stay far enough way for precipitation chances to stay away. It’s just some clouds that might slip in for now. Temperatures are milder, with highs in the middle 40s.

-Andrea Michaels