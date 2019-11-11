People’s Choice Awards 2019: Kevin Hart makes first public appearance since car accident

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood flocked to the E! People’s Choice Awards Sunday night.
One of the most surprising was Kevin Hart, who was part of a devastating car accident in September in Calabasas, California. Hart fractured his spine and has since been in rehab. This was the first major public appearance since his crash.
“Thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart said when he took the stage to accept the award for comedy act of the year. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more — appreciate the things that really matter, family. I wanna thank my wife and my kids … I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time.”
Others who took home awards include Gwen Stefani, who accepted the Fashion Icon Award.
Kim Kardashian and her sisters won reality show of the year.
P!nk was honored with a People’s Champion of 2019 award.
“I grew up in a family of activists and I know that one person can make a difference,” she said on stage. “You feel like your life doesn’t matter, get involved. I don’t care about your politics, I care about your kids. Kindness today is an act of rebellion … there is a planet that needs help. Stop fighting each other and help each other.”
A truly poignant moment was when Adam Sandler awarded his good friend, Jennifer Aniston with the Icon Award. He praised her and called her “nice” about 10 different times in his tribute — and it was adorable.
“This town throws out a lot of awards but the People’s Choice, this has always been special to me. As actors, we don’t do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud. We do this for the money!” Aniston joked. “No, I’m kidding we do it for you guys. We really do. You all have been so good to me over the years, I love you too. When I first heard I had won this icon award the first thing I thought was holy s*** have I been around this long? But if I have any claim to this word icon, it’s because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut. ‘Friends’ was the gift of a lifetime and I wouldn’t be standing up here without that amazing show.”
Here is a look at some of the others who won at the E! People’s Choice Awards.
MOVIE OF 2019
“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
“Toy Story 4”
“Captain Marvel”
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”
“The Lion King”
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
“Us”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”
COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019
“The Upside”
“Yesterday”
“The Hustle”
“Men in Black: International”
“Long Shot”
“Little”
“Good Boys”
“Murder Mystery” *WINNER
ACTION MOVIE OF 2019
“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”
“Captain Marvel”
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
“Shazam!”
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
“Dark Phoenix”
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”
DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019
“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“Five Feet Apart”
“Glass”
“Us”
“Triple Frontier”
“After” *WINNER
“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”
FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019
“Toy Story 4”
“The Lion King”
“Aladdin” *WINNER
“The Secret Life of Pets 2”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
“The Angry Birds Movie 2”
MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”
Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Will Smith, “Aladdin”
Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”
Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”
Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”
FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”
Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” *WINNER
Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”
Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”
Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”
DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Cole Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart” *WINNER
Zac Efron, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
Sarah Paulson, “Glass”
Samuel L. Jackson, “Glass”
COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Ali Wong, “Always Be My Maybe”
Kevin Hart, “The Upside”
Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”
Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”
Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”
Dwayne Johnson, “Fighting With My Family”
Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”
Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date” *WINNER
ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”
Chris Evans, “Avengers: Endgame”
Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” *WINNER
Halle Berry, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”
Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”
Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”
ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019
America Ferrera, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Tom Hanks, “Toy Story 4”
Kevin Hart, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”
Beyoncé, “The Lion King” *WINNER
Ryan Reynolds, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
Chris Pratt, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
Tiffany Haddish, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”
Awkwafina, “The Angry Birds Movie 2”
SHOW OF 2019
“Game of Thrones”
“WWE Raw”
“Stranger Things” *WINNER
“The Walking Dead”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Riverdale”
“This Is Us”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
DRAMA SHOW OF 2019
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“This Is Us”
“Chicago P.D.”
“Game of Thrones”
“Stranger Things” *WINNER
“Big Little Lies”
“Riverdale”
“The Walking Dead”
COMEDY SHOW OF 2019
“The Big Bang Theory” *WINNER
“Saturday Night Live”
“Modern Family”
“The Good Place”
“Grown-ish”
“Veep”
“Orange Is the New Black”
“Schitt’s Creek”
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” *WINNER
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
“Queer Eye”
“Bachelor in Paradise”
“Vanderpump Rules”
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019
“American Idol”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“America’s Got Talent” *WINNER
“The Masked Singer”
“The Bachelor”
“The Voice”
“The Bachelorette”
“The Challenge: War of the Worlds”
MALE TV STAR OF 2019
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale” *WINNER
Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
KJ Apa, “Riverdale”
FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” *WINNER
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”
Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”
Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019
Zendaya, “Euphoria” *WINNER
Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019
Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
Kristen Bell, “The Good Place” *WINNER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Tiffany Haddish, “The Last O.G.”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”
Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
“The View”
“Red Table Talk”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” *WINNER
“The Wendy Williams Show”
“Live with Kelly and Ryan”
“TODAY”
“Good Morning America”
“The Real”
NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” *WINNER
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”
COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019
Buddy Valastro, “Buddy Vs. Duff”
Hannah Brown, “The Bachelorette*WINNER
Kodi Lee, “America’s Got Talent”
T-Pain, “The Masked Singer”
Colton Underwood, “The Bachelor”
Tyler Cameron, “The Bachelorette”
Tyler Oakley, “The Amazing Race”
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
REALITY STAR OF 2019
Khloé Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” *WINNER
Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Lisa Vanderpump, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
NeNe Leakes, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”
Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Kylie Jenner, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”
Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye”
BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019
“Game of Thrones”
“Orange Is the New Black”
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
“The Umbrella Academy”
“Queer Eye”
“Outlander” *WINNER
“13 Reasons Why”
“Stranger Things”
SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019
“Stranger Things”
“Shadowhunters” *WINNER
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
“Supernatural”
“The Flash”
“The Umbrella Academy”
“Arrow”
“The 100”
MALE ARTIST OF 2019
Shawn Mendes *WINNER
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
GROUP OF 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK *WINNER
SONG OF 2019
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”
Khalid, “Talk”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita” *WINNER
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
ALBUM OF 2019
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Khalid, “Free Spirit”
Billie Eilish, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”
Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”
Jonas Brothers, “Happiness Begins”
Ed Sheeran, “No.6 Collaborations Project”
Juice Wrld, “Death Race for Love”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”
COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton *Winner
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
LATIN ARTIST OF 2019
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019
Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”
BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
CONCERT TOUR OF 2019
BTS, “Love Yourself, Speak Yourself”
Lady Gaga, “Enigma”
Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”
P!nk, “Beautiful Trauma”
Justin Timberlake, “Man of the Woods”
Jennifer Lopez, “It’s My Party”
Cher, “Here We Go Again Tour”
SOCIAL STAR OF 2019
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock
SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
ANIMAL STAR OF 2019
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
COMEDY ACT OF 2019
Kevin Hart *Winner
Joe Rogan
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinger
Wanda Sykes
STYLE STAR OF 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles
GAME CHANGER OF 2019
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
POP PODCAST OF 2019
“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”
“Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard”
“Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”
“Whine Down with Jana Kramer”
“Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown” with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider”
“Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad”
“WTF with Marc Maron”
“The Joe Rogan Experience”