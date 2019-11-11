Police arrest second suspect in deadly Oct. 6 shooting near Shippensburg University campus
CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police have filed charges against a second person in related to a deadly shooting near the campus of Shippensburg University in October.
Samir Rodney Stevenson, 21, of Carlisle, one of two people who were shot in the Oct. 6 incident, has been charged with homicide, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit robbery, and receiving stolen property, State Police say.
Investigators say the shooting was an attempted drug-related robbery involving two Shippensburg University students.
Police also filed charges over the weekend against Quentin Eric Furlow Jr., 20, of Philadelphia — one of the Shippensburg University students still at large. Police initially said Furlow was considered a “person of interest” in the case. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver, hindering apprehension, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal use of a communication facility, and tampering with evidence.
Furlow remains at large, police say.
The other Shippensburg University student police say was involved in the incident, Clayton Steve Wilson, 20, was arrested in October and is facing charges of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms violations, and reckless endangerment, police say.
Police did not release any further details regarding Stevenson’s arrest.