Police investigate shooting in York City

YORK — Police are investigating a shooting in York City.

Police say they responded to the 700 block of East Prospect Street around 7:56 p.m. Sunday for the shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered that a 33-year-old man had been shot and transported to York Hospital via a personal vehicle.

The victim was shot on the street in the arm and is in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made, police add.

