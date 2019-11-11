× Race car stolen from back yard in Dauphin County; police investigating

DAUHPIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft of a race car from a backyard.

According to State Police, the theft occurred on November 9 around 1:30 p.m. from a backyard in the 300 block of Pottsville Street in Wiconisco Township.

Authorities say a white man and a black man drove a red roll back tow truck to the yard and loaded a 1982 Ausherman Frame, Super Sportsmen Race Car onto the truck before driving away.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle is asked to contact State Police at 717-362-8700.