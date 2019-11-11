× Race car stolen out of backyard, in broad daylight, in front of witnesses

Police are investigating the theft of a race car that happened in broad daylight as the owner said witnesses unknowingly watched the crime unfold in Wiconisco Township, Dauphin County.

“Honestly my mind is completely blown,” said the owner of the car, Joe Bryson, who lives out of town.

Bryson said he noticed the vehicle was missing when he visited the area on Pottsville street in Wiconisco Township, Dauphin County. He said he asked neighbors if they had seen the car and neighbors told him they witnessed two men bring a red roll back tow truck to the location, load up the car, and drive away.

“They didn’t think anything of it. They didn’t know it was being stolen,” said Patricia Blyler, who knows the witnesses. “They just assumed that the guy who owned it came for it,” she added.

“I really have no clue on who would just pop in on somebody’s backyard and you know swipe a race car in broad daylight,” said Bryson.

The crime happened on November 9 at 1:30 pm. The race car is a 1982 Ausherman Frame, Super Sportsmen Race Car.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 717-362-8700