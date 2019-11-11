Sunday Sitdown: “Accountability for Life” for York High Bearcats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK - The York High Bearcats are achieving success on and off the football field. They recently completed another season that culminated in a district playoff berth. Off the field, the Bearcats are guided by the "Accountability for Life" program developed by Head Coach Russ Stoner and Assistant Coach Mike Teyral. Coach Stoner was a guest for our Sunday Sitdown segment on the Sunday Sports Frenzy. Here is the in-depth interview discussing the AFL program.