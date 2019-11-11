The Institute for Veterans and Military Families aims to helps veterans transition back to civilian life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Veterans Day is a time we honor those who have served and continue to serve our country.

However, with 22 million living veterans and 200,000 new servicemen and women returning to civilian life each year, resources for a successful transition back to non-military life can be limited.

The Institute for Veterans and Military Families has the sole focus of helping veterans in this transition.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mike Haynie, founder and executive director of the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, joined us live via satellite to talk more about the efforts on Veterans Day.