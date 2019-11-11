× Veterans Day: Local company donating complete roofing replacement to pair of veterans

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A local company is donating a complete roofing replacement to a local veteran.

Bealing Roofing & Exteriors Inc. in Hanover will be donating a new roof to Joesph & Darlene Stair, a pair of veterans.

Doug Meckley, of Bealing Roofing & Exteriors Inc., met the veterans about six months ago, and said he knew they were the deserving couple the company would donate its services too.

To honor the Stairs on Veterans Day, the couple is receiving a new roof on its house in Hanover.

