Veterans Day: Local company donating complete roofing replacement to York County veteran

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A local company donated a complete roofing replacement to a local veteran, known as 'Operation Raise the Roof.' The company spear-heading the project does this for a veteran once a year.

Bealing Roofing & Exteriors Inc. in Hanover completed the replacement for air force veteran Joseph Stair and his wife, Darlene. Kohl Building Products donated the products.

Doug Meckley, residential consultant of Bealing Roofing & Exteriors Inc., met the veterans about six months ago, and said he knew they were the deserving couple the company would donate its services too.

'I used to run an ambulance years ago," Joseph Stair said. "Volunteer work. And I was transporting a lady back and forth. And she said, 'sooner or later you will get this back seven fold,' and I guess this is it."

Stair served in the air force during Vietnam in 1969, working in police security.

"They're the most deserving people," Meckley said. "They've given up their lives to sacrifice their lives. I've not served myself but this is my opportunity to give back to the local veterans."

A dozen men. Eight hours. One brand spanking new roof. The old roof that was holding up the Stairs' home was leaking and needed to be replaced. They couldn't afford it.

"I kept thinking, 'what am I going to do, when the time comes and I don't have the money?' When I got the phone call from Doug I started crying. I couldn't believe it," Darlene said.

Darlene is now a breast cancer survivor of a few months. Joseph is thankful for the new roof, the new beginning, and to the men who made it all possible.

"I just want to let everybody know, the real heroes are dead," Joseph said. "The words can't even come out, to express the feeling that I have. It's just overwhelming."

The new roof should last the couple 50+ years.