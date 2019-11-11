Wintry mix tonight as a strong cold front crosses through, plus temperatures crash into the 30s for highs!

WINTRY MIX TONIGHT: It’s hard to believe that after the gorgeous afternoon we just had, we’ll be seeing some winter weather tonight. Unfortunately though, it is happening! A strong cold front is already bringing wintry weather all the way from Maine to Arkansas. Given how warm we were today, it will take some time for our temperatures to drop. For that reason, we’ll likely see the first precipitation moving in after midnight in the form of rain showers. Eventually as cold air rushes in, a brief changeover to a rain/snow mix and eventually entirely snow will be likely. There remains some uncertainty with exactly how long we will see the wintry weather because of how quickly dry air filter in behind the front. It is likely only going to be a brief period around the rush hour time period early Tuesday morning. Beyond the morning hours, flurries are expected through the rest of the day.

GUSTY WINDS AND FRIGID WIND CHILLS: Once the cold front clears the area, strong winds will pick up out of the northwesterly direction. Sustained winds around 10-15 mph with gusts in the 25-30 mph will be likely through the day on Tuesday. With temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s, it’s already going to feel brutally cold Tuesday, and once you factor in the winds it will likely feel like the teens by Tuesday evening! In some spots across the Commonwealth, wind chills may even drop down into the single digits! Tuesday night we will crash into the low 20s, nearing record-low temperatures. As high pressure sneaks in briefly on Wednesday, winds will slowly calm down, but temperatures will still remain well below average for this time of year!

NO SIGNIFICANT WARM-UP IN SIGHT: Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that there is any significant warm up in the near future. Temperatures will be staying a good 10-15 degrees below average through the next 7 days. The only bump up looks to be on Friday ahead of yet another cold front that will bring a cool down heading into next weekend. Get ready for a shot of arctic air Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise just unusually cold temperatures through the rest of the week.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann