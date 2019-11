Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Bailey Coach and local veteran organizations are saying thank you to the men and women who served our country with the 4th Annual 'All Vets Trip'.

Several hundred veterans and their guests boarded buses at the York Fairgrounds and rolled out at 7 a.m., Tuesday morning.

13 buses transported everyone to the Marine Corps Museum for the day in Quantico Virginia, for free.

A welcome home is planned for the vets return back to the York Fairgrounds, with the buses scheduled to drive under a firetruck raising an American Flag.

They are expected to be back in the area around 6:00 p.m.