× Chrissy Teigen makes room for new award by removing John Legend’s Grammys from living room

Move over Grammys, Chrissy Teigen has her own award to put on the mantle.

The model and entrepreneur was awarded the Giving Tree Award at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night and removed not one, but two of her husband, John Legend’s Grammys to make room for her shiny new award.

She posted the hilarious moment on Twitter.

Teigen was honored for her dedication to Baby2Baby’s mission, which is to help provide diapers, clothes and other necessities to children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and in disaster areas across the country.

“I feel honored to be honored,” Teigen said on stage. “No kid should go hungry. No kid should not go without the basics in their home.”

Also at the event were Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Garner. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also a supporter of the nonprofit, listed it as one of several charities for fans to donate to in lieu of wedding gifts.

The event was a dazzling display of a who’s who in Hollywood. Paula Abdul performed and Nicole Richie and Ali Wong led a live auction.

The gala raised more than $4.7 million for the organization.