12 displaced after fire affects three homes in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– 12 people have been displaced after a fire affected three homes.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire began burning at two houses in the 200 block of Clay Street in East Pennsboro Township around 2:50 a.m.

The fire reportedly spread from one house to the other. It’s unclear if that is how the third home was affected as well.

As a result, eight adults and four children and some pets have been displaced.

There are no reported injuries from the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

House fire on the 200 block of Clay Street in East Pennsboro Twp. Several dozen firefighters on scene. Dispatch tells us the fire spread to a second home. Stick with @fox43 for live updates starting at 4:30 am. pic.twitter.com/B8HZf6oK9n — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) November 12, 2019