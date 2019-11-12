12 displaced after fire affects three homes in Cumberland County

Photo Gallery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– 12 people have been displaced after a fire affected three homes.
According to emergency dispatch, the fire began burning at two houses in the 200 block of Clay Street in East Pennsboro Township around 2:50 a.m.
The fire reportedly spread from one house to the other. It’s unclear if that is how the third home was affected as well.
As a result, eight adults and four children and some pets have been displaced.
There are no reported injuries from the incident.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.
40.291694 -76.935498