12 displaced after fire affects three homes in Cumberland County

November 12, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– 12 people have been displaced after a fire affected three homes.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire began burning at two houses in the 200 block of Clay Street in East Pennsboro Township around 2:50 a.m.

The fire reportedly spread from one house to the other. It’s unclear if that is how the third home was affected as well.

As a result, eight adults and four children and some pets have been displaced.

There are no reported injuries from the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

