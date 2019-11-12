× Dan Aykroyd will visit Lancaster Friday to sign bottles of his vodka line at Fine Wine & Good Spirits store

LANCASTER COUNTY — Former Blues Brother, Ghost Buster, and Saturday Night Live star Dan Aykroyd will visit Lancaster on Friday to sign bottles of his Crystal Head Vodka at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at Centerville Square.

The event, which is hosted by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, will be held at 4 p.m. at the store at 558 Centerville Road.

A limited number of Crystal Head John Alexander Artist Series No. 1 bottles will be available to purchase at the in-store event. Alexander is the creator of the signature Crystal Head bottle, an exact rendering of a human skull. He is a renowned American artist whose work can be found in museums across the U.S., including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and private collections worldwide. The evocative bottle finish on the Crystal Head John Alexander Artist Series bottles is derived from Alexander’s expressive 1988 oil painting “Dancing on the Water Lilies of Life,” currently in the Dallas Museum of Art.

Since he joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 1975, Aykroyd has written or starred in more than 100 television shows and films, including the original “Ghostbusters,” “Coneheads,” “Trading Places,” and “Spies Like Us.” He earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for “Driving Miss Daisy,” and was nominated for a Grammy Award for his triple-platinum album “Briefcase Full of Blues.”

Aykroyd’s love of blues is well-known; he and late actor/comedian John Belushi were the original “Blues Brothers,” and Aykroyd co-founded the House of Blues, a chain of live music concert venue/restaurants across the country.

In 2005, Aykroyd both was granted the rights to distribute Patrón Spirits throughout Canada and entered the wine business in Canada. The success of Patrón in Canada prompted him to enter the U.S. marketplace in December 2008 with his distinctive Crystal Head Vodka.

Crystal Head Vodka is produced in Newfoundland, Canada, and sold worldwide. The highest quality peaches-and-cream corn is distilled four times into a neutral grain spirit and blended with Newfoundland’s pristine water. The ultra-premium vodka is filtered through Herkimer diamonds and contains no additives. The glass bottle is crafted by leading glass manufacturers in Europe. Crystal Head won the Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Gold Medal for Excellent Taste at PRODEXPO in Moscow, Russia.

Crystal Head Vodka products available for purchase and autograph are:

Crystal Head Vodka (750mL) – $49.99

Crystal Head Vodka Aurora (750mL) – $59.99

Crystal Head Vodka (1.75L) – $84.99

Crystal Head Vodka Bone Bottle (750mL) – $51.99

Crystal Head John Alexander Artist Series No. 1 Vodka (750mL) – $149.99

Note that Aykroyd will sign only one additional item per person, other than purchased bottles of Crystal Head Vodka.