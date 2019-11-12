Drake was booed offstage at a music festival because the crowd wanted Frank Ocean

Drake got a less-than-enthusiastic welcome when he made a surprise appearance at Tyler, The Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.

The Canadian hip-hop star performed for about 20 minutes Sunday night, according to Lindsay Beaman, who traveled to Los Angeles from Oregon to attend the festival.

Beaman said she was happy to see Drake but added that many fans were expecting reclusive artist Frank Ocean to make a rare appearance.

“We were excited when Drake went on stage, but he kept saying it was going to be his last song, so everyone assumed Frank was coming after Drake,” Beaman said.

“So he only got booed when he kept asking if we wanted him to stay on stage. And everyone said no ’cause they were ready for Frank to come out.”

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, asked the crowd amidst the booing if they wanted him to “keep going.” But when people started screaming no, he decided to leave the stage.

“It’s been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” Drake said before ending his set 20 minutes early, Billboard reported.

After Drake left the stage, Beaman said fans continued to chant for Frank Ocean but the venue was then shut down.

Tyler, the Creator criticized fans who booed Drake, calling the incident “mob mentality and cancel culture in real life.”

“I thought bringing one of the biggest artist on the f—- planet to a music festival was fire!” Tyler tweeted. “But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like a–holes when it didn’t come true and I don’t f— with that.”