Hall & Oates to perform at Hershey’s Giant Center in February 2020

HERSHEY — Whoa-oh here they come.

Daryl Hall & John Oates, touted as the top-selling duo in music history, will visit Hershey’s Giant Center of Feb. 26, along with special guest Squeeze, Hershey Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

Hall & Oates have sold more albums than any other duo in music history and created six No. 1 singles in the 1970s and 80s. Their top hits include “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Maneater,” and “Out of Touch.” They had six consecutive multi-platinum albums from 1976 to 1984.

The era would also produce an additional five Top 10 singles, “Sara Smile,” “One on One,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Say It Isn’t So” and “Method of Modern Love.”

Hall also wrote the Hall & Oates single “Everytime You Go Away,” which singer Paul Young scored a number-one hit with a cover of the song in 1985.

Hall & Oates performed as part of the USA For Africa ensemble that sang “We Are the World” and were the closing act at 1985’s historic Live Aid concert in Philadelphia.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

For more information on next year’s concert, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.hallandoates.com.