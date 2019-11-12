× Homeless man wanted for robbery of Turkey Hill in East Petersburg, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A homeless man is wanted for a robbery in East Petersburg.

Anthony Coleman, 43, allegedly robbed the Turkey Hill on Main Street on September 28.

Police say Coleman entered the store and purchased several items using cash. When the clerk opened the cash register, Coleman allegedly reached over the counter, grabbed the clerk’s hands and stated, “give me the money,” and “I have a gun.” He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A warrant has been issued for Coleman’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.