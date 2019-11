Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY - The Mt. Rose project on Interstate 83 is just one of many construction stops happening now along the Interstate York County.

The construction runs for about 20 miles from the North George Street exit in Manchester Township - continuing all the way down to the North Street exit in Loganville.

Improvements include everything from bridge repairs to road paving.

