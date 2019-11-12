× Man charged in deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred in December 2018 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was charged Tuesday in connection with a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on December 1, 2018 in Newberry Township, York County.

Bryan Hammaker, 27, was allegedly under the influence of both alcohol and THC when he lost control of a 2017 Ford Fusion in the 700 block of Old Trail Road and struck a tree. The crash occurred around 1:40 a.m.

Two passengers in the Ford, 26-year-old Joseph Stevens and 25-year-old Ryan Klaiber, died as a result of the collision, according to police. Another passenger in the vehicle and Hammaker were both injured, police add.

Hammaker was arraigned Tuesday on the following charges: two counts of third-degree murder, homicide by motor vehicle while DUI and homicide by vehicle, one count each of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by motor vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault, and other related offenses.

He was denied bail and committed to York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 25.