‘My mom is trying to kill me!’: Boy cries for help in disturbing 911 audio

Warning: 911 video and audio are graphic

HENDERSON, Nev. – Nevada police have released body camera video and 911 audio after officers fatally shot a woman suspected of repeatedly stabbing her son.

The deadly police shooting happened Oct. 21 after Henderson police went to an apartment complex to follow up on a disconnected 911 call.

In the recording, the mother says, “Yes they’re trying to kill each other, they’re making us do it.”

A boy can be heard in the background crying, “My mom is trying to kill me!”

As the dispatcher tries to get the woman to tell her the address of the apartment complex, the mother says, “We got to kill each other. Going out,” and rambles incoherently.

The boy can be heard yelling, “Please don’t hurt me, please!” before the line disconnects.

Officers found the child covered in blood with multiple stab wounds inside a unit at 10701 S. Eastern Ave. Upon entering, a struggle ensued between the mother, identified by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as 37-year-old Claudia Rodriguez and the officer. Police say the woman managed to grab the officer’s service weapon and fire a shot. Three shots were fired with at least one bullet striking the mother.

She was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Police say the boy, who was stabbed 25 times, is expected to recover after receiving emergency surgery. Henderson police said in a news release that the boy is 7 years old, but, according to records obtained by the Review-Journal, his age is 6.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.