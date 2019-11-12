Olivia’s cooks up Fire grilled Salmon & Clams served over Linguine

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Fire grilled Salmon & Clams served over Linguine
1 lb Linguine (cooked Al Denté)
1 lb Salmon
2 lbs Clams – little necks – scrubbed
(1/2 remove shells and discard using only the meat)
2 tbsp Fresh Garlic – chopped
4 tbsp E.V.O.O.
1/2 tsp pepper flake
1/2 cup scallions – diced
2 tbsp sun-dried tomatoes- slivered
4 tbsp Garlic Butter
1/2 cup Prosciutto- thinly sliced & diced
6 each- Anchovies – diced
1/2 cup white wine
4 tbsp Pecorino Romano Cheese
4 tbsp Flat Leaf Parsley- chopped
2 tbsp Fresh Basil Pesto
12-15 Capers
1/2 Lemon – freshly squeezed
Garnish w baby Arugula & micro greens
Lightly season, then grill the Salmon Filets on Med-High approx 2 minutes on each side, skin side down. Top w fresh Basil Pesto & finish in the oven preheated to 375*F for approx 3-4 minutes. In heavy bottom sauté pan, on Med-High heat, sauté the E.V.O.O., 2 tbsp Garlic Butter, scallions, Prosciutto, pepper flake, fresh Garlic, & all Clams for approx 1-2 minutes.
Deglaze w white wine. Add Anchovies & Sun-dried Tomatoes.
Reduce by a 1/3rd.
Toss in the Al Denté Linguine.
Serve along w toasted Olivia’s Garlic Bread & Garnish w Pecorino Romano, chopped Parsley, & Baby Arugula. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Apple Butter Old Fashioned
Makers Mark 46 whiskey
Apple cider
Apple Butter
Cranberry bitters
Maraschino Cherries
Dash of club soda
Nutmeg sprinkling
Muddle the Maraschino cherries with the apple butter, cranberry bitters in bottom of glass. Add ice. Add whiskey & a dash of club soda, stir. Top w a light sprinkling of nutmeg. Cheers!
Blushing Cranberry
Hendricks gin
Rose syrup
Fresh cranberries
St Germain Elderflower liqueur
Cane Sugar
Club soda
Muddle the cranberries, rose syrup, & cane sugar in bottom of glass. Add ice. Add St Germain, & Hendricks, Shake. Top w club soda. Cheers!