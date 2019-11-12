Olivia’s cooks up Fire grilled Salmon & Clams served over Linguine

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Fire grilled Salmon & Clams served over Linguine

1 lb Linguine (cooked Al Denté)

1 lb Salmon

2 lbs Clams – little necks – scrubbed

(1/2 remove shells and discard using only the meat)

2 tbsp Fresh Garlic – chopped

4 tbsp E.V.O.O.

1/2 tsp pepper flake

1/2 cup scallions – diced

2 tbsp sun-dried tomatoes- slivered

4 tbsp Garlic Butter

1/2 cup Prosciutto- thinly sliced & diced

6 each- Anchovies – diced

1/2 cup white wine

4 tbsp Pecorino Romano Cheese

4 tbsp Flat Leaf Parsley- chopped

2 tbsp Fresh Basil Pesto

12-15 Capers

1/2 Lemon – freshly squeezed

Garnish w baby Arugula & micro greens

Lightly season, then grill the Salmon Filets on Med-High approx 2 minutes on each side, skin side down. Top w fresh Basil Pesto & finish in the oven preheated to 375*F for approx 3-4 minutes. In heavy bottom sauté pan, on Med-High heat, sauté the E.V.O.O., 2 tbsp Garlic Butter, scallions, Prosciutto, pepper flake, fresh Garlic, & all Clams for approx 1-2 minutes.

Deglaze w white wine. Add Anchovies & Sun-dried Tomatoes.

Reduce by a 1/3rd.

Toss in the Al Denté Linguine.

Serve along w toasted Olivia’s Garlic Bread & Garnish w Pecorino Romano, chopped Parsley, & Baby Arugula. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Apple Butter Old Fashioned

Makers Mark 46 whiskey

Apple cider

Apple Butter

Cranberry bitters

Maraschino Cherries

Dash of club soda

Nutmeg sprinkling

Muddle the Maraschino cherries with the apple butter, cranberry bitters in bottom of glass. Add ice. Add whiskey & a dash of club soda, stir. Top w a light sprinkling of nutmeg. Cheers!

Blushing Cranberry

Hendricks gin

Rose syrup

Fresh cranberries

St Germain Elderflower liqueur

Cane Sugar

Club soda

Muddle the cranberries, rose syrup, & cane sugar in bottom of glass. Add ice. Add St Germain, & Hendricks, Shake. Top w club soda. Cheers!