Police investigate deadly shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Lexington Street around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

Upon arrival, police located a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The victim has not been identified.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.