Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Swatara Township

Posted 7:41 AM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, November 12, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On November 12 around 5:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Paxton Street in Swatara Township for a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Police believe a Honda Civic may be involved.

Authorities are asking that if anyone witnessed this crash to contact Swatara Police at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.