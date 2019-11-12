Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Swatara Township
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.
On November 12 around 5:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Paxton Street in Swatara Township for a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
Police believe a Honda Civic may be involved.
Authorities are asking that if anyone witnessed this crash to contact Swatara Police at 717-558-6900.
40.247835 -76.813836