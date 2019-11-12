× Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On November 12 around 5:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Paxton Street in Swatara Township for a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Police believe a Honda Civic may be involved.

Authorities are asking that if anyone witnessed this crash to contact Swatara Police at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.