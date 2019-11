× Police searching for dump truck stolen in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a stolen dump truck.

A white 2007 Kenworth dump truck was stolen on October 29 near Route 22/322 at Interstate 81.

The attached picture is an example of truck, but not the actual stolen truck.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-909-9242.