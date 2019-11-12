× Police: Woman arrested following robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts in North York Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday following the robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts on North George Street in North York Borough, according to police.

Police say Tia Landis entered the store wearing a grey hoodie, a bandana mask and gloves, and went behind the counter where she allegedly took the cash drawer out of the register and fled on foot then in a gold Pontiac SUV toward Lebanon Cemetery.

An officer patrolling in the immediate area saw the Pontiac traveling through a parking lot, where she trapped the vehicle and took Landis into custody.

Police say the cash drawer, cash, mask and gloves were recovered in or around the vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Landis faces the following charges: robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.