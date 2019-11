× Portion of Interstate 83 Northbound closed in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Interstate 83 Northbound is closed after a vehicle overturned.

The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on Interstate 83 Northbound near Route 30 in Manchester Township.

Currently, all lanes of Interstate 83 Northbound are closed in that area.

Northbound travelers are urged to use the Blue Detour in the area, while Southbound travelers are urged to use the Red Detour in the area.

Due to the crash on I-83 NB, traffic on the SB lanes get by single file. Travelers are urged to use the 🔴 RED 🔴detour. Expect HEAVY delays on I-83 and US-30 as a result. — Trenice (@TreniceB_TV) November 12, 2019