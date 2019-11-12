Preparing a Thanksgiving Turkey Brine with Weis Markets

Posted 8:35 AM, November 12, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

Of course, making a Turkey Brine can be one of the most important parts of ensuring the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal is delicious.

Today, Robert Dako, a Weis Markets’ chef, stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to prepare a Turkey Brine and offer information on how you can redeem 100 Weis Reward Points and receive a Weis Quality frozen turkey breast for 69 cents per pound.

For more information, you can visit the Weis Markets’ website here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.