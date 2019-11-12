× SF Giants hire former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler

Gabe Kapler has been named the manager of the San Francisco Giants, the team announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

Kapler spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia, where the Phillies went 161-163. He was fired on October 10.

In San Francisco, Kapler succeeds Bruce Bochy, a three-time World Series winner who retired at the end of the 2019 season.

It’s official! Please join us in welcoming our new Manager, Gabe Kapler.#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/YWQWUqp4JP — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 13, 2019