SF Giants hire former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 16: Manager Gabe Kapler #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Miami Marlins during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 16, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Gabe Kapler has been named the manager of the San Francisco Giants, the team announced on Twitter Tuesday night.
Kapler spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia, where the Phillies went 161-163. He was fired on October 10.
In San Francisco, Kapler succeeds Bruce Bochy, a three-time World Series winner who retired at the end of the 2019 season.