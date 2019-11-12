× State Police: Race car that was stolen in Dauphin County has been located and seized

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A race car that was stolen from a backyard in Wiconisco Township over the weekend has been located and seized, according to State Police.

The race car, a 1982 Ausherman Frame Super Sportsmen, was stolen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday from a backyard in the 300 block of Pottsville Street.

Authorities said in a news release at the time that two men drove a red roll back tow truck to the backyard, loaded up the race car and left.

FOX43’s Jamie Bittner spoke with Joe Bryson, the race car’s owner, Monday about the theft.

The investigation into the theft remains open, according to State Police.