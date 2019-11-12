× State Police searching for Megan’s Law offender who failed to register address

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are searching for a violent sexual predator who was not at the address he registered under Megan’s Law.

Leon Gutshall Jr., 57, is facing charges for failure to update his address.

Currently, his whereabouts are unknown.

He is known to have family in Honey Grove, Pa and has friends throughout Lewistown.

Police also note that Gutshall moved from a Port Royal residence in August 2019.

He is described as standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 230 pounds.

Gutshall has hazel eyes, brown hair, and a beard.

Anyone with information on Gutshall’s location is asked to contact the Lewistown Station at 717-320-1010.

You can call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.