Strasburg woman sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for child pornography

Posted 10:16 AM, November 12, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Strasburg woman was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in state prison for sharing child pornography online.

Paula Watson, 45, will serve 1½ to 10 years in prison and must register her whereabouts under Megan’s Law.

Previously, she had pleaded guilty to felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography and criminal use of a cellphone, in accordance with a plea agreement.

In October 2018, police received a tip and raided Watson’s apartment on Miller Street in Strasburg.

An analysis of a seized iPhone revealed 39 videos of child pornography.

Now, Watson will serve time.

