Unseasonable cold and gusty winds settle in Tuesday, nearing record lows tonight

SNOW SHOWERS & COLD: Cold air behind an exiting storm system changes rain showers to a few flakes or snow showers through the morning. Temperatures plummet into the lower to middle 30s with gusty winds by daybreak. No accumulation is expected, with any shower activity wrapping up by mid-morning. After that, it’s just breezy and cold through the rest of Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures don’t rise much. They only reach the middle to upper 30s. Wind chill values feel like the 20s! Temperatures plummet as the winds fade a bit across Central PA Tuesday night. Temperatures challenge records for Wednesday morning, with readings dipping into the middle teens to lower 20s. Wednesday is the coldest day so far, with afternoon high temperatures only in the middle to upper 30s. Skies are partly cloudy. The winds are light.

SLOWLY RECOVERING: Thursday is still quite chilly, but temperatures do begin to slowly recover. The next system, a very weak one, brings some afternoon clouds. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s a touch breezy too. Friday is even milder, but still chilly for this time of year. There’s plenty of sunshine, with afternoon highs in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. A backdoor cold front slips in through the evening and the overnight period, and that reinforces cold air for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings plenty of sunshine, but it’s quite cold again for this time of year. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday brings more clouds as we watch a system along the southeast coast drift out to sea along the Mid-Atlantic. It should stay far enough way for precipitation chances to stay away. It’s just some clouds that might slip in for now. Temperatures are a touch milder, with highs in upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday is dry and slightly less chilly. Skies are partly cloudy as the next system approaches. Expect temperatures in the lower 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels