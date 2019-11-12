× Watch Live: Guardsmen pull “Pride of Susquehanna” from river for the winter

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– It’s that time again!

The yearly tradition of the National Guardsmen pulling the “Pride of the Susquehanna” from the river for the winter is set for this morning.

They use it as a training exercise, as operation presents the troops with real-world challenges that can’t be easily replicated elsewhere.

You can watch the retrieval from the south side of City Island on our Facebook Live stream above.