× York man wanted on indecent assault charges arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

YORK — A York man wanted on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Luis Luna-Santiago, 37, was taken into custody without incident at a home in the 500 block of South Duke Street.

Luna-Santiago’s arrest comes three months after York City Police investigated allegations of sexual assault and filed a number of charges against him, including aggravated indecent assault, endangering welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

The U.S. Marshals Service was then asked to apprehend him.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible and gives these type of cases our utmost attention,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “It is my hope that the community will find comfort knowing the alleged assaulter is now in custody.”

Luna-Santiago was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit following his arrest. He was arraigned on charges Tuesday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 2.