× 49-year-old man charged with home improvement fraud

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of Home Maintenance by Scott White has been charged with home improvement fraud, according to police.

Scott White, 49, had been hired to complete renovations on a property in East Pennsboro Township. Police say he received $20,000 in advance the complete the project and of that, approximately $5,710 was used.

According to police, White then told the homeowner that needed more money, which the victim did not provide White.