Amneal Pharmaceuticals recalls Ranitidine medication due to possible human carcinogen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals recalled Ranitidine Tablets, 150 mg and 300 mg, and Ranitidine Syrup, 15 mg/mL due to a possible human carcinogen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Ranitidine Tablets, USP, 150 mg and 300 mg, and Ranitidine Syrup (Ranitidine Oral Solution, USP), 15 mg/mL, are being recalled because of potential N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) amounts above levels established by the FDA.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests, according to the FDA.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC. has not received any reports of adverse events that have been confirmed to be directly related to this recall.

The Ranitidine Tablets, USP and Ranitidine Syrup (Ranitidine Oral Solution, USP) subject to the recall can be identified by NDC numbers stated on the product label: