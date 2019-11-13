× Dauphin County will not comply with state mandate to switch to paper ballot voting machines

HARRISBURG, PA. – Dauphin County Commissioners will not comply with a state mandate to update voting machines to paper ballots for the 2020 election. The commissioners say, their machines are safe and secure, and there’s no reason to spend millions of dollars to update them.

Time is ticking for counties to put paper ballot voting machines in place by 2020 as directed by the Department of State. Yet, Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste and Mike Pries fought back on this expensive task.

“We’ve not been afraid to take on some challenges,” said Commissioner Haste. “And if I heard my colleague right, I think we’re telling the state ‘find a better solution.”

Commissioner George Hartwick was not at the meeting, but Haste and Pries hit the brakes on spending upwards of $5 million to replace their voting machines.

“I, at this point, am not comfortable in the direction of new voting machines when ours are working and functioning properly,” said Commissioner Pries.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners were expected to make a motion to move forward with new voting machines but, that’s not how things played out. The commissioners move to make a motion but remained silent, informing the county clerk they do not want to proceed with purchasing new voting machines.

The voting machines the county has used for the last 30-years, which do not produce paper ballots, will be used in 2020 which will put the county out of compliance with the state’s paper ballot mandate.

FOX43 reached out to the Department of State for comment on the county’s decision but have not heard back.