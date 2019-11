YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Dunkin’ launched its new Beyond Sausage Sandwich last week at more than 9,000 locations nationwide.

The sandwich is made of 100% plant-based protein, while offering the same satisfaction of a sausage sandwich.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Jamie Saam, an Integrated Marketing Manager at Dunkin’, showed off the new sandwiches and what selections will be available this holiday season.

Check it out in the clip above.