Lancaster man accused of having more than 200 images of child porn on his computer

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 26-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography after a forensic examination of his computer discovered 162 images of nude children under the age of 18 and 88 images of children under 18 having indecent contact, police say.

Andrew Fritsch, of the 2200 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, was charged Tuesday, according to East Lampeter Township Police, who executed a search warrant at his home on Oct. 2.

Police say they seized multiple electronic devices during the search, and submitted them to the Lancaster County Digital Forensics Unit, which examined files stored in the devices.

Fritsch allegedly admitted that he owned the computer that the images were found on, police say.

He is also charged with one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Fritsch was arraigned and was issued bail of $50,000.