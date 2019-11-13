× Lancaster man charged in connection with Sept. 25 robbery

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 20-year-old Lancaster man in connection with a robbery that occurred on Sept. 25 on the 400 block of South Prince Street.

Lamel T. Yelverton is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, simple assault, and five counts of criminal conspiracy, according to Lancaster Police.

Yelverton remains at large, police say.

Two co-conspirators, Calliope Davido, 21, and Breania Ansman, 19, both of Lancaster, were both arrested in connection to the incident on Sept. 26, according to police.

The victim told police that the suspects followed him home on the night of Sept. 25, when the alleged robbery occurred.

Davido and Ansman allegedly attempted to enter the man’s apartment while Yelverton displayed a knife and demanded money. Police say one of the women sprayed the victim with pepper spray when he refused to give Yelverton money.

The three suspects then fled in the man’s vehicle, a 2007 Ford Edge.

Officers recognized the women, Davido and Ansman, via surveillance video from the area.

Police say they found the victim’s vehicle Thursday, parked and unoccupied in the 300 block of South Queen Street.

That same day, Davido and Ansman were seen near the intersection of Beaver Street and Andrew Street. They were then observed going into a home in the 300 block of Beaver Street, where police took the them into custody.

Davido and Ansman were also charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, simple assault and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault, court documents show.

Anyone with information on Yelverton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police.