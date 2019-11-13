Nitro Circus to hit FNB Field in 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Nitro Circus is set to hit FNB Field in 2020.

As part of its ‘You Got This’ tour, Nitro Circus will be coming to FNB Field in Harrisburg on June 6, 2020.

The tour will include the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world, as the athletes launch close to five stories into the air.

Tickets go on pre-sale Friday, November 15th at 10:00AM.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday December 6th, at 10:00AM at the Nitro Circus website.

