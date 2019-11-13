× Police on scene of standoff with barricaded gunman in New Cumberland

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a standoff with a barricaded gunman inside a home.

Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch said that police were called to a home in the 500 block of Terrace Road in New Cumberland around 12:30 a.m. on November 13 for a reported domestic assault.

Bruetsch said that upon arrival, the suspect fired 40-50 shots at police, but no officers were hit.

Authorities were able to get the victim outside of the house, but the gunman is currently barricaded inside the home.

There are road closures in the area.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.