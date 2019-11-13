Power adapters sold with digital photo frames are recalled because of an electric shock risk

Skylight recalled around 65-thousand power adapters that came with its digital photo frames, after a report of an electric shock, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Name of product: Series I power adapters for Skylight digital photo frames

Hazard: The power adapter casing can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing an electrical shock hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Description: This recall involves the Series I power adapters sold with Skylight digital photo frames. The power adapters are black and have a circular indentation on the side. UPC code 679113611535 can be found on the packaging. Only the Series I adapters are included in this recall.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact Skylight for instructions on proper disposal and how to receive a free replacement adapter. Skylight is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: Skylight has received eight reports of adapters breaking and exposing their metal prongs, including one report of an electric shock to a consumer.

Sold At: Online at www.skylightframe.com and Amazon.com, and in Von Maur stores nationwide from April 2018 through March 2019 for about $160 with the digital photo frame.

Source: CPSC

